Attack on Badal: Accused sent to police custody till Aug 24

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Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/ANI video grab





The court sent him in police custody till August 24.



Badal, who was treated for hand injuries at a local hospital after the attack, flew to Delhi on Friday afternoon. -- PTI

A court in the district on Friday remanded Jaspal Singh, arrested for allegedly attacking Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in police custody till August 24, an official said.Singh was nabbed immediately after he allegedly attacked Badal inside Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.He was interrogated for hours but the police were yet to find any concrete reason for his act, officials said.Jaspal Singh was presented before a court at Mudkhed at around 4 pm.