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Arrested TMC ex-MLA Nirmal Ghosh sent to police custody in extortion case

Fri, 14 August 2026
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TMC ex-MLA Nirmal Ghosh/File image
TMC ex-MLA Nirmal Ghosh/File image
Former Trinamool Congress chief whip in West Bengal assembly Nirmal Ghosh, who was arrested in Odisha, was on Friday remanded to police custody for eight days in an extortion case.

Ghosh was picked up from a hotel in Balasore on Thursday in connection with his alleged involvement in the "hurried cremation" of the raped-murdered R G Kar hospital doctor and the extortion case.

The ex-Panihati MLA's driver has filed a police complaint that Ghosh forcibly took away a lottery ticket against which he claimed to have won prize money.

The Barrackpore sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district remanded Ghosh to eight days' police custody in connection with the extortion case.

Ghosh's counsel stated that the TMC leader was granted bail by the court in the case concerning the "hurried cremation" of the R G Kar hospital doctor.

The lawyer claimed that the accusation against him regarding the cremation of the victim doctor in August 2024 was already being probed by another investigating agency, the CBI, as per a Calcutta High Court order over allegations of a larger conspiracy in the rape and murder of the medic.

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