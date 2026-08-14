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Air India Phuket flight altitude drop due to sudden pressure loss

Fri, 14 August 2026
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As investigation continue into the sudden 300-foot altitude drop on an Air India Airbus A320 aircraft from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, 2026, official sources said that a temporary loss of hydraulic pressure was the primary factor behind the incident.

The technical evaluation followed the decoding of the flight data recorder from Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 aircraft with MSN 08470 and registration VT-EXO. The aircraft experienced the sudden loss of altitude while operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, 2026, before the crew recovered control and completed a safe landing in Delhi.

According to the preliminary findings, the aircraft temporarily lost hydraulic pressure sequentially across its Green, Blue, and Yellow systems. These hydraulic lines power the primary flight controls of the airframe, including the elevators that control pitch attitude, the ailerons that manage roll, and the spoilers.

The official sources noted that the elevators and ailerons became unavailable for roughly four seconds following the pressure loss. During this brief window, the pitch attitude changed unexpectedly, the autopilot disconnected, and the plane dropped altitude before the systems recovered and the pilots regained manual command.

In its technical assessment, Airbus stated that the event reflected mechanical control responses rather than an electronic system glitch. -- ANI

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