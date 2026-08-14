Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

7 dead in Chamoli tunnel disaster; search on for 3 missing

Fri, 14 August 2026
Share:
10:37
CM Dhami takes stock
CM Dhami takes stock
Seven workers died when water gushed inside a tunnel under construction at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district, officials said on Friday.

Search for three missing persons is currently underway, they said.

The incident occurred in a tunnel at Mayapur (Pipalkoti), when landslides and subsidence caused debris and water to fill half of the tunnel, trapping workers inside.

District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said 22 people were inside the tunnel at the time of the incident on Thursday.

Of them, 19 were rescued overnight, seven died, and a search for the three missing is on, he said.

According to a statement, the deceased were identified as Pradeep Singh Pawar of Tehri, Mukesh of Chamoli, Durlabh Sharma of Bihar, Vijay and Jitendra Kumar of Jharkhand, and Lokeshwar and Bhuneshwar, whose native place could not yet be ascertained.

The injured were taken to the Gopeshwar District Hospital.

Six rescue personnel entered the tunnel, which is still filled with water. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7 dead in Chamoli tunnel disaster; search on for 3 missing
LIVE! 7 dead in Chamoli tunnel disaster; search on for 3 missing

India secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya
India secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE, highlighting the government's zero-tolerance policy against...

Police yet to find motive behind Sukhbir Badal's attack
Police yet to find motive behind Sukhbir Badal's attack

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal, who has a 'Z+' security cover, was injured in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by Jaspal Singh, around 60-62 years old, inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town on Thursday.

LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show
LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta back on the screen with Batwara 1947, and we are heading into the first day, first show! Stay tuned for first impressions, live reactions, audience reactions, and all the theatre buzz as it unfolds.

'The Next Chairman Does Not Need To Build Tata'
'The Next Chairman Does Not Need To Build Tata'

'... that work is done. The task is to reallocate what has been built, with the courage of a founder and the discipline of an owner.'