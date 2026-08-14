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3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Fri, 14 August 2026
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08:32
Representational image
Representational image
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, reported the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit the district at 06:36 am.

Sharing the details on its website, the NCS said, "M: 3.0 - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Origin Time: 2026-08-14 06:36:28 IST, Latitude: 33.131, Longitude: 76.585, Depth: 5 km."

In a post on X, NCS said: "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/08/2026 06:36:28 IST, Lat: 33.131 N, Long: 76.585 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh."

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