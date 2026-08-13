Uber Expands To 100 More Cities

09:53

Uber is extending its ride-hailing network into 100 more Indian cities, taking its total footprint to 225 cities in one of the company's largest domestic expansions.



The rollout, anchored by Uber Bike, pushes the company deeper into Tier-II, III markets, where it will compete more directly with Rapido and Ola.



The expansion, timed to India's Independence Day, spans 18 states and one Union Territory and includes a free first ride for new users. Uber said India is already its largest market globally by number of earners and third-largest by trip volume, highlighting the country's role in the company's long-term growth strategy.



-- Business Standard