Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Uber Expands To 100 More Cities

Thu, 13 August 2026
Share:
09:53
image
Uber is extending its ride-hailing network into 100 more Indian cities, taking its total footprint to 225 cities in one of the company's largest domestic expansions.

The rollout, anchored by Uber Bike, pushes the company deeper into Tier-II, III markets, where it will compete more directly with Rapido and Ola.

The expansion, timed to India's Independence Day, spans 18 states and one Union Territory and includes a free first ride for new users. Uber said India is already its largest market globally by number of earners and third-largest by trip volume, highlighting the country's role in the company's long-term growth strategy.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor
LIVE! Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor

Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, his hotel floor
Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, his hotel floor

US intelligence agencies intercepted information indicating Iran had precise details of President Donald Trump's location in Ankara during a NATO summit, prompting a secretive departure due to a specific surface-to-air missile threat and...

Indian-origin boy kills family, had checked ChatGPT for ideas
Indian-origin boy kills family, had checked ChatGPT for ideas

A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with the shocking murders of his mother and younger brother in their Massachusetts home, following an investigation that revealed his online searches about family killings.

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Leh in Ladakh early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, with further details on damage or casualties pending.

'The Core Issue Was Chandrasekaran's Tenure'
'The Core Issue Was Chandrasekaran's Tenure'

'Chandrasekaran wanted a five-year extension, but the Tata Group has a policy of 65 years as the retirement age for its executive chairman.'