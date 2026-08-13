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Tiranga in every heart: EAM Jaishankar shares selfie with tricolor

Thu, 13 August 2026
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As India gears up with fervour and enthusiasm ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a selfie with the national flag on Thursday.

Reposting his X post, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Tiranga in every heart, every home!"The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

The Ministry of Culture underlined how it stemmed from the thought that our relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation thus became symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our collective commitment to nation-building.

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. -- ANI

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