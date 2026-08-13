Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor

09:35

Prem Nayak, a protestor, has been on hunger strike for 11 days

Prem Nayak, a protestor who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC examinations, on Thursday vowed to continue his hunger strike until the government fulfils the students' demands, even as his health continues to deteriorate.



Speaking to ANI from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on the 20th day of the overall demonstration, Nayak emphasised that the agitating students are prepared to risk their lives for the cause.



"Today marks the 11th day of my hunger strike and the 20th day of our overall protest. The situation is deteriorating rapidly. Doctors are advising me to call off the hunger strike, but since the government is not acceding to our demands, all of us participating in the strike, including those on the hunger strike, have resolved to continue; we feel that staying alive under these circumstances serves no purpose," Nayak said.



The student leader said that despite the physical toll of the prolonged hunger strike, the protesters have remained firm in their communication with medical professionals.



"We have told the doctors we will remain on hunger strike until the government fulfils our demands," he added.



Nayak further alleged that the local administration and the state government were making concerted efforts to dismantle the protest.



"The administration visited us last night, and we observed a slight softening in their attitude. However, the administration still wants to remove us somehow, and the doctors share that same desire. The government has made it clear that we must be removed by any means necessary," he added.



Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days protesting alleged corruption in JPSC-JSSC examinations, on Wednesday sought formal permission from hospital authorities to return to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. -- ANI