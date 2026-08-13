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Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 95.45 against US dollar

Thu, 13 August 2026
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The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 95.45 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed by weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows amid lingering geopolitical risks.

Forex traders said investor sentiment remained fragile on the delay in the deal between the US and Iran and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.35-95.48 during the session.

It eventually settled at 95.45, lower by 12 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

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