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Rs 4,200 vs Rs 6,957: AAP puts Delhi govt's bicycle purchase under scrutiny

Thu, 13 August 2026
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09:28
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put the Delhi government's bicycle purchase under scrutiny by placing a bicycle distributed to schoolgirls alongside an identical bicycle bought at retail, highlighting a stark price difference.

In a press release, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the party bought the bicycle for Rs 4,200, while the BJP government purchased 1.30 lakh bicycles at Rs 6,957 each, despite the government-supplied bicycles carrying cheaper, local components.

He further showcased that the government-distributed bicycle bears a fake 'Skyler' sticker even though the company discontinued the model a year ago. He said AAP would take both bicycles to the Chief Minister and Education Minister and ask them to explain which one is genuine and why the government paid nearly Rs 2,800 more per bicycle.

Displaying the two bicycles while addressing a press conference, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "You can see two bicycles here. One is the bhagwa-coloured bicycle that the BJP government has distributed to poor girls in Delhi. It has 'Skyler' written on it. This is a fake Skyler. This saffron-coloured bicycle was purchased by them through a tender for Rs 6,957, roughly Rs 7,000 per bicycle, and they bought 1.30 lakh bicycles in bulk. The red bicycle here is one that we purchased at retail. I have a receipt in my name. The bicycle cost Rs 4,000, with Rs 200 in tax, making it Rs 4,200. We got one bicycle for Rs 4,200, while the BJP government bought one for Rs 6,957, and bought 1.30 lakh of them." -- ANI

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