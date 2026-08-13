Nurse found dead in washroom of Kolkata medical college during night shift

14:38

A 30-year-old female nurse was found unconscious inside a washroom at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during her night shift and was later declared dead, police said on Thursday.



The incident was reported last night after Entally Police Station received information from the NRS Out Post regarding the death of a female nurse in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), Room No. 33 of the hospital.



Following the information, the DD Homicide team, along with personnel from the local police station, rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where they found the nurse lying unconscious on a bed.



According to police, the deceased nurse, aged 30, was a resident of the Dum Dum area of Kolkata.



Preliminary enquiries with other nursing staff revealed that the woman had been on night-shift duty beginning at around 8 pm on August 12. Police said that after joining her duty, the nurse went to the washroom at around 10:20 pm.



When she did not return after several minutes, the other nursing staff attempted to contact her at around 10:27 pm, but received no response.



The washroom door was found bolted from the inside. The nursing staff repeatedly knocked on the door but received no response from the nurse.



As there was no response and concern grew over her condition, two people present at the hospital, identified as Md Samser Alam, 20, and Shreya Gaine, 20, broke open the washroom door. They found the nurse lying unconscious inside the washroom. She was immediately taken for medical treatment at the hospital. However, after examining her, the attending doctor declared her dead. Police subsequently conducted a detailed inspection of the scene.



According to the preliminary information, no visible marks of injury were found on the woman's body, and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated. Police said that an inquest and post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. -- ANI