'Now one of my top outside advisors': Karoline Leavitt quits as Trump's Press Secretary

08:50

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will step down at the end of the month to spend more time with her young children and family.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Leavitt as one of his "most trusted aides" and said he understood and respected her decision.



"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" Trump said.



Trump added that Leavitt would continue to serve as one of his top outside advisors and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party as the administration works toward the upcoming midterm elections.



"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.



In a post on X, Leavitt said serving as White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half had been "the honour and adventure of a lifetime".



"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honour and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and travelling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life," she said.



"Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump's successes," Leavitt added.