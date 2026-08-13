Nearly Half Of GCC Workers May Need Major Reskilling

09:56

Nearly 46 per cent of the workforce at global capability cent­res (GCCs) in India will require significant upskilling or reskilling over the next three years as artificial intelligencechan­ges the nature of jobs and the skills required, according to a PwC India-Ficci rep­ort released on Wednesday.



The report titled Navigating The Skills Imperative For India's GCCs In The AI Era found that eight in 10 GCCs felt decisive action was needed within the next 12 months to close the skills gap, with 41 per cent describing the window for action as immediate, within six months. The report is based on a survey of 200 senior GCC executives across eight industries.



The urgency is driven by the pace of AI adoption with 86 per cent of GCC leaders expecting AI integration to result in substantial or transformational ch­anges in the nature of work by 2030.



Health care, manufacturing and technology, media and telecommunications are am­ong the sectors expecting the most significant workforce shifts, the report said.



'It is clear that GCC leaders are not placing all their bets on frontier technologies such as AI/ML engineering, agentic AI, AI governance, generative AI, advanced cybersecurity and machine learning operations),' said the report.



Skills shortages are already affecting business outcomes with 59 per cent of GCCs reporting delays in product launches, project timelines, making this the most commonly reported consequence of talent gaps.



-- Auhona Mukherjee, Business Standard