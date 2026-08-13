Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai landslide death toll rises to eight; rescue ops called off

Thu, 13 August 2026
Share:
15:23
image
The death toll in the landslide in Mumbai's Sakinaka area rose to eight on Thursday after the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old man from the debris, officials said.

During the search and rescue operation a day after the incident, a man, identified as Saddam Wazir Ali Khan, was pulled out from the rubble. He was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

With this, the total number of people killed in the incident went up to eight, they said.

The search and rescue operation was later called off. The fire brigade and civic teams, however, continued clearing the debris.

Seven others injured in the landslide were undergoing treatment at civic-run hospitals.

The landslide occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when soil and boulders from an adjoining hillock fell on a row of shanties in Ashok Nagar in Sakinaka, located in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, following heavy rain.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were involved in the search and rescue operation at the site. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal attacked near gurdwara in Maharashtra
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal attacked near gurdwara in Maharashtra

Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday. He was hospitalised after the incident, which occurred near a gurudwara. A viral video showed him with an...

LIVE! Air India to conduct psychoactive substances test for pilots
LIVE! Air India to conduct psychoactive substances test for pilots

Kharge alleges BJP 'purified' stage after his U'khand rally
Kharge alleges BJP 'purified' stage after his U'khand rally

Kharge, who is also the Congress President, demanded that cases should be registered, under the Untouchability Act, against those who purified the stage in Haldwani, and they should be arrested and sent to jail.

INDIA bloc skips LS speaker's tea party, DMK attends
INDIA bloc skips LS speaker's tea party, DMK attends

Major opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, and SP, boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the House was adjourned sine die, while some opposition leaders attended a similar event in the Rajya...

Fresh clash along Assam-Arunachal border, police fires in air
Fresh clash along Assam-Arunachal border, police fires in air

A fresh clash erupted between protesters from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji district, leading to police firing in the air, as an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh entered its second day over land...