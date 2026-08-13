Mumbai landslide death toll rises to eight; rescue ops called off

15:23

The death toll in the landslide in Mumbai's Sakinaka area rose to eight on Thursday after the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old man from the debris, officials said.



During the search and rescue operation a day after the incident, a man, identified as Saddam Wazir Ali Khan, was pulled out from the rubble. He was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.



With this, the total number of people killed in the incident went up to eight, they said.



The search and rescue operation was later called off. The fire brigade and civic teams, however, continued clearing the debris.



Seven others injured in the landslide were undergoing treatment at civic-run hospitals.



The landslide occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when soil and boulders from an adjoining hillock fell on a row of shanties in Ashok Nagar in Sakinaka, located in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, following heavy rain.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were involved in the search and rescue operation at the site. -- PTI