Man dies after hand gets trapped in note shredding machine at RBI

13:07

A man died after his hand was accidentally caught in a machine at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, police said on Thursday.



The incident occurred on Wednesday when the installation of a note-shredding machine was underway at the apex bank complex, they said.



The deceased, identified as Ashok, was a staffer of a company outsourced by the RBI for installation work, police said.



According to a police officer, Ashok's hand accidentally got trapped inside the machine and sustained critical injuries.



He was initially rushed to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to a multi-speciality hospital, but his life could not be saved, the officer said. PTI