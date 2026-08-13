Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

11:25

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, drawing curtains on a stormy Monsoon session which saw noisy protests by the opposition on the police action on agitating students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations, and passage of several key bills without a debate.



As soon as the House met for the day, all six stanzas of the national song were played following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).



Birla did not read out the usual valedictory address in which he highlights the performance and productivity of the Lok Sabha during the session.



During the session, Birla has repeatedly asked opposition members to participate in debate, but a relentless opposition had continued with its protests, forcing repeated adjournments.



On Thursday too, the opposition raised slogans against the government.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present when the House met for a brief while. -- PTI