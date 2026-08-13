Kerala CM admits knowing Youth Cong activist held with drugs

13:02

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday admitted that he knew two youths, including a Youth Congress activist, arrested with MDMA, but denied allegations that his office had recommended to Meta the removal of news reports criticising him.



Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala of "undeclared social media censorship" over the alleged removal of reports on the arrest of a person claiming to be Satheesan's social media coordinator in a drug case at Kasaragod.



Responding to queries at a press conference, Satheesan said he personally knew the two arrested persons, Muhammad Hussain and Abdul Salam.



"First, I personally know the two people who were arrested. I personally know Muhammad Hussain and Abdul Salam. Among them, Muhammad Hussain was a Youth Congress activist there," he said.



Satheesan said he first called Hussain after he suffered severe injuries in a police lathi charge in front of MGM School at Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor during the Nava Kerala Sadas led by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



Later, when he went to attend a programme in Vengola Panchayat, along with the MLA and local party workers, they all suggested that he should visit Hussain.



"There are photos of me meeting him at his home. After that, he came to meet me three or four times at various places. Every time, we showed him the consideration one naturally extends to someone injured in a police assault," he added.



Satheesan said neither the local party workers nor the public knew about Hussain's alleged involvement in the drug case at that time.



"We only knew when the arrest happened; otherwise, nobody knew about it," he said.



He also denied that Hussain was part of his social media team. -- PTI