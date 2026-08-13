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J-K DGP reviews security measures ahead of I-Day

Thu, 13 August 2026
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DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday reviewed the security measures taken for smooth celebrations of the Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security review meeting was attended by top officials of all wings of the police department, including Special DGP Coordination S J M Gillani.

"The DGP chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to assess security preparedness and arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory of J&K," a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Prabhat reviewed the operational preparedness and stressed heightened alertness, intelligence-based operations, and prompt response to maintain a robust security grid.

He also emphasised effective deployment of manpower, enhanced area domination, and close coordination with other security agencies to further strengthen the overall security apparatus. -- PTI

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