Jaipur schoolboy dies, family blames canteen food

23:43

A 17-year-old Class 12 student died under suspicious circumstances, with his family claiming he collapsed allegedly after consuming food from school canteen in the Jhotwara area of the district, officials said on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Prince Soni, a resident of Brijmandal Colony in Jhotwara, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar of Jhotwara police station said.



According to the police, the student's family staged a protest at the school on Thursday, alleging that Prince Soni fell ill after eating a patty at the school canteen and later collapsed unconscious in his classroom on Wednesday.



The family alleged that the administration of the school in Jaipur's Jhotwara area did not take him to the hospital and kept him on the premises for around 45 minutes before the family arrived and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.



Police said they reached the school and recorded statements of students and teachers regarding the incident.



According to the family, Prince had not brought his lunchbox to school on Wednesday and went to the canteen with his friends, where they ate patties.



The family alleged that Prince vomited soon after eating the patty and his condition deteriorated. He then returned to his classroom and informed a teacher that he was unwell before collapsing.



The teacher informed the school administrator, following which Prince was taken to another room, the family said.



A relative, Ravi Kumar, alleged that at around 11 am, the unconscious student was taken from the classroom to a room by a teacher, administrator and others. The family was subsequently called to the school.



The family alleged that the school administration continued asking them to bring a four-wheeler to the school until around 11.45 am, instead of taking the student to the hospital.



The family eventually reached the school and took Prince to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.



Following the incident, shopkeepers belonging to the Swarnkar community near Brijbal Chauraha shut their establishments and hundreds of people gathered outside the school to protest.



The family also brought Prince's body to the school and demanded action against the administration, alleging negligence.



Police said the exact cause of the student's death would be established only after the post-mortem report. -- PTI