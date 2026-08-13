Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Iran slams disregard to oil pollution in Hormuz Strait

Thu, 13 August 2026
Share:
09:31
Oil slicks along the shores of Qeshm Island
Oil slicks along the shores of Qeshm Island
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday called for environmental protection to be made a core part of any future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, citing recent oil pollution along Iran's coast.

In a post on X, Baqaei referred to videos that circulated in recent days showing oil pollution along the shores of Qeshm Island."Why must addressing the environmental condition of the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters form an integral part of any future administration of the Strait? In recent days, videos have circulated showing oil pollution along the shores of Qeshm Island. This pollution drifted toward the coast from the Persian Gulf, and preliminary evidence indicates a foreign bulk carrier as the source. Contamination has been documented at three coastal sites and across portions of the sea surface," Baqaei wrote.

He added, "This incident is only one visible example of the extensive pollution both overt and concealed that has degraded the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, as well as the region's marine ecosystem, over recent decades, imposing trillions of dollars in damage on Iran's coastal areas. Who bears responsibility for compensating these damages?"

He asked who should bear responsibility for compensating the damage, saying that Iran can't remain indifferent as the country with the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

"Is it the nations that consume the inexpensive energy exported from our region, the shipping insurers, or the aggressors and their partners who have transformed the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman into a theatre for military operations and the testing of highly destructive weaponry? As the country with the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran cannot remain indifferent," Baqaei added.

He further said, "Every party that benefits from commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz carries both a legal and a moral obligation to remediate the environmental harm inflicted upon the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor
LIVE! Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor

Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, his hotel floor
Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, his hotel floor

US intelligence agencies intercepted information indicating Iran had precise details of President Donald Trump's location in Ankara during a NATO summit, prompting a secretive departure due to a specific surface-to-air missile threat and...

Indian-origin boy kills family, had checked ChatGPT for ideas
Indian-origin boy kills family, had checked ChatGPT for ideas

A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with the shocking murders of his mother and younger brother in their Massachusetts home, following an investigation that revealed his online searches about family killings.

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Leh in Ladakh early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, with further details on damage or casualties pending.

'The Core Issue Was Chandrasekaran's Tenure'
'The Core Issue Was Chandrasekaran's Tenure'

'Chandrasekaran wanted a five-year extension, but the Tata Group has a policy of 65 years as the retirement age for its executive chairman.'