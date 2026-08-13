Iran slams disregard to oil pollution in Hormuz Strait

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Oil slicks along the shores of Qeshm Island

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday called for environmental protection to be made a core part of any future administration of the Strait of Hormuz, citing recent oil pollution along Iran's coast.



In a post on X, Baqaei referred to videos that circulated in recent days showing oil pollution along the shores of Qeshm Island."Why must addressing the environmental condition of the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters form an integral part of any future administration of the Strait? In recent days, videos have circulated showing oil pollution along the shores of Qeshm Island. This pollution drifted toward the coast from the Persian Gulf, and preliminary evidence indicates a foreign bulk carrier as the source. Contamination has been documented at three coastal sites and across portions of the sea surface," Baqaei wrote.



He added, "This incident is only one visible example of the extensive pollution both overt and concealed that has degraded the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, as well as the region's marine ecosystem, over recent decades, imposing trillions of dollars in damage on Iran's coastal areas. Who bears responsibility for compensating these damages?"



He asked who should bear responsibility for compensating the damage, saying that Iran can't remain indifferent as the country with the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.



"Is it the nations that consume the inexpensive energy exported from our region, the shipping insurers, or the aggressors and their partners who have transformed the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman into a theatre for military operations and the testing of highly destructive weaponry? As the country with the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran cannot remain indifferent," Baqaei added.



He further said, "Every party that benefits from commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz carries both a legal and a moral obligation to remediate the environmental harm inflicted upon the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman." -- ANI