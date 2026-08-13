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Iran knew Trump's exact location in Ankara: Report

Thu, 13 August 2026
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United States intelligence agencies intercepted multiple inputs indicating that Iran possessed precise information regarding President Donald Trump's whereabouts in Ankara during the NATO summit last month, that prompted his secretive departure, according to a New York Times report.

Two US officials familiar with the intelligence told NYT that security authorities detected a specific surface-to-air missile threat directed against whichever aircraft was carrying Trump.

Additionally, an individual near the NATO summit was reportedly spotted with a shoulder-fired missile, while Iranian operatives were said to be aware of the exact floor of the hotel where Trump was staying.

The threat assessment was deemed severe enough to prompt a complex security deception.

Trump publicly boarded the older Air Force One before being secretly transported out of the airport inside a catering container and transferred to a military plane that flew him out of Turkey.

Meanwhile, the original Air Force One departed carrying senior US officials, government staff, journalists, and military personnel, essentially functioning as a decoy. Passengers aboard were reportedly not briefed on the full severity of the threat.

The New York Times reported that the operation may have redirected the risk from Trump onto those who remained aboard the main presidential aircraft. High-ranking officials present on the flight included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and senior White House aides Stephen Miller and Steven Cheung.

Passengers were directed to keep the aircraft's window shades drawn during the July 8 flight from Ankara to Britain.

Trump subsequently rejoined Air Force One in secret before stepping out in front of cameras, maintaining the impression that he had been on board throughout the journey.

The unprecedented security protocol has drawn criticism from certain former White House officials, who maintained that individuals on the decoy plane should have been protected or notified.

Conversely, defenders of the decision argued that safeguarding the commander-in-chief justified extraordinary measures when facing a credible threat.

The White House did not respond to queries concerning the operation.

Trump later stated that he had acted on Secret Service directives and dismissed claims that passengers were placed in heightened danger, arguing that the aircraft he moved to could have been the primary target.  -- ANI

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