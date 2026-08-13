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Interview process to appoint CEO of Ram temple trust completed

Thu, 13 August 2026
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The selection committee for the appointment of the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has completed the interview process for the 18 shortlisted candidates and is now expected to recommend names for the post, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, Trust treasurer Govind Giri had said that the Trust will make the final appointment from the three names recommended by the selection committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli and comprising Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd) and Suresh Haware.

The selection process has now entered its final phase, with around 18 candidates interviewed by the committee over the last couple of days, the sources said.

The candidates included retired Army officers and former IAS and IPS officers, besides individuals with experience in temple administration, security and management.

The interviews were held behind closed doors at the Green House in the Ram temple complex as part of the Trust's process to identify a suitable candidate to oversee the administrative and operational affairs of the temple.

The panel questioned candidates about their work experience, leadership abilities, vision and work plan for the Ram temple, besides their ability to handle large crowds during major religious events and their understanding of the functioning and management of the temple system.

The Trust had shortlisted 18 candidates from around 5,200 applicants.

The candidates included former senior officials associated with temples in South India as well as retired civil, police and military officers.

The decision to appoint a CEO has drawn a mixed response, with some seers in Ayodhya opposing the plan.

The Trust has also proposed Jagdish Aafle's appointment as its first secretary, subject to ratification at its next meeting on September 2.

The decision to appoint a full-time CEO came after allegations of embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple led to increased scrutiny of the Trust's financial management.

Eight people have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down from their posts.  -- PTI

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