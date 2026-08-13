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Indian Semicon Startups Raised $206 Mn

Thu, 13 August 2026
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A new report by venture capital firm Speciale Invest and startup association Startup Policy Forum finds that homegrown semiconductor startups have raised approximately $206 million across 51 rounds since 2022.

The report titled Indian Semiconductor Startup Landscape 2026, mentioned that semiconductor startups raised $61.9 million in H1 2026 alone, equivalent to 81 per cent of the $76.6 million raised across the whole of 2025.

Funding rounds fell from 16 in 2024 to 13 in 2025 and seven in H1 2026, even as capital deployed rose sharply. This suggests investors are concentrating money behind companies that have moved further along product development and commercialisation, rather than spreading bets across a wider set of early-stage startups.

 - Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

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