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India gets 12.5% less rainfall

Thu, 13 August 2026
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India has recorded 12.5% below-normal rainfall since the southwest monsoon began on June 1, with the country receiving 491.8 mm against the normal 561.9 mm as of August 13, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 13 have recorded deficient rainfall, 20 normal and three excess.

Bihar has the largest deficit at 39%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (38%), Punjab and Assam-Meghalaya (37% each). In contrast, Odisha has recorded 26% excess rainfall, while Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra are 20% above normal.

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