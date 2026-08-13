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I'd love to but...: Trump on 3rd term

Thu, 13 August 2026
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United States President Donald Trump has acknowledged the constitutional prohibition against seeking a third presidential term in 2028, stating that while he would welcome another campaign, legal boundaries prevent him from doing so.

Interacting with media personnel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump addressed direct queries regarding his potential candidacy for a third term following his current mandate.

The US President noted that despite persistent demands from his political base, the law explicitly prevents a chief executive from being elected to office more than twice.

"Everybody asks me that question, and you know that the law is very strong on that," Trump said.

Expressing his inclination towards another campaign, he added, "I'd love to run, but the law is very strong."

Trump highlighted that his supporters frequently urge him to run again, referencing an event he attended earlier in Ohio.

"I get asked by everyone, well, even tonight, they're screaming at the event, '2028!'" he stated, referring to the Patriot Games.

He further noted, "No, everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong." --ANI

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