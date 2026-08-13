I hold Punjab CM responsible for me leaving AAP: Harbhajan

16:11

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh has revealed that his decision to switch from the AAP to the BJP was driven by the frustration of not being heard at his former party, which has a lot to explain on Punjab's debilitating drug abuse problem.



In a podcast interview with PTI at its headquarters, the 46-year-old off-spin legend also talked about the aggressive protests that took place outside his house in Jalandhar following the move.



Harbhajan was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP in 2022 but he, along with six others from the party, joined the BJP in April this year.



"When (current Punjab Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann asked me to join AAP, it was to represent the party in the Rajya Sabha and raise issues related to sports. I had made it clear at that time itself that I would only talk about sports and will not discuss politics as it is not my job," he recalled.



"The only reason I joined AAP was that it was giving me a chance to promote sports not just in Punjab but nationally. But when I tried to present my ideas, I was not heard in the party. My ideas remained just ideas," he elaborated.



Harbhajan said he eventually got fed up at being sidelined despite trying hard to present his vision to the party.



"...the work for which I joined AAP was not getting done. Even if a small step had been taken in the direction that I suggested, I would not have left. But my very reason for joining the party was not getting fulfilled. That's why I left because nobody was responding to my suggestions," he said. -- PTI