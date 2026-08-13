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Heavy rain lashes Odisha, IMD issues 'red warning' for entire state

Thu, 13 August 2026
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Heavy rain lashed Odisha for the last 24 hours as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has become "well marked", the IMD said on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a 'red warning' (take action) of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Odisha.

The national weather agency in its morning message said, "The well-marked low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh-West Bengal coast moved northwestwards. It is likely to continue to move northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal towards Jharkhand and may concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours."

A depression is a weather system stronger than a low-pressure area but less intense than a tropical cyclone.

While issuing the 'red warning' (take action) of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Odisha on Thursday, the IMD said that Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand would also be impacted by the ongoing wet spell caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. -- PTI

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