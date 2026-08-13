Fresh clash erupts along Assam-Arunachal border, police fires in air

13:21

The Assam CM has called for peace

A fresh clash erupted between protesters from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji district on Thursday, forcing the police from the neighbouring state to fire in the air to control the mob even as the indefinite economic blockade against the Himalayan state entered its second day.



The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam's Mising community, and other local groups on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing in which 12 indigenous people from Assam were injured.



"When the blockade was going on, some people from Arunachal Pradesh indulged in stone pelting on protesters from Assam and some persons sustained minor injuries. This led to a scuffle between the two sides," an official said.



The incident took place at Likabali entry point in Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam, he added.



"Then we saw that police from Arunachal fired three rounds in the air to control the mob on their side," the Assam government official said.



At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues. -- PTI