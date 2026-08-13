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Fadnavis orders probe into attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded

Thu, 13 August 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered a probe into the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded.

Fadnavis called up Badal and enquired about his health, sources said.

A man attacked Badal with a knife when he was visiting the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat in Nanded at around 1.45 pm, an official said.

Badal was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, police said, adding that one person has been taken into custody in connection with the attack.

Badal's condition was stable, the sources said.

Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police. He directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack, they added. PTI

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