BJP treated me as untouchable, performed 'purification': Kharge

12:15

On a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan performed at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani (Uttarakhand), following a Congress rally addressed by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rajeev Shukla says, "This is absolutely wrong. Stooping to this level in politics is deplorable. If Kharge-ji, who is a Dalit, addresses a meeting, what kind of behavior is this 'purification' ritual in Uttarakhand? Nothing could be more disgraceful than this. It is a truly shameful matter, yet the Chief Minister has remained silent so far. CM Dhami ought to speak up about this."



Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge replies, "I do not want to make this a political issue. I have been in this House for years. I belong to the Scheduled Caste and I am a Dalit, help me and protect me - I have never pleaded this before anyone. I have the strength to fight and I do fight. But you treat me as untouchable, perform 'purification ', and insult me."



Union Minister & Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda says, "I have already said that BJP does not subscribe to such activities. This is a matter of regret for all of us, for the entire country. We will investigate this. But if Kharge sahab says, "You do this", it is not right..."



In Rajya Sabha, Leader of House and Union Minister JP Nadda responds to LoP Mallikarjun Kharge; says, "What Kharge ji said is really sad - not just for Congress party but for all of us...BJP does not subscribe to such activities. Never. But we will investigate this. I assure you that whatever happened there will certainly be investigated. But I would like to make it clear that BJP does not subscribe to such activities. I condemn this. National president will look into this. It is a matter of great regret for all of us that your sentiments were hurt."



Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I was in Haldwani where I made a public speech at Ramlila Maidan. Lakhs of people were there. At that time, I did not mention the name of any community or religion; I only reiterated the issues of the Govt. But after my speech, people of BJP performed a havan there to 'purify' that stage...Is this the way in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution? I am the LoP."