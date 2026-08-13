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Banker couple gets engaged, then found dead hours apart in separate states

Thu, 13 August 2026
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A 25-year-old woman and her fiance, both employees of a nationalised bank, were found dead in Kerala and Karnataka within hours of each other, police said on Thursday.

P Anushree, a native of Poochakkad in Kasaragod, and V Amal (26), hailing from Iritty in Kannur, had recently got engaged and were scheduled to get married in December.

Anushree was working at a branch of the bank in Karnataka, while Amal was posted in Ernakulam.

Anushree was found dead at her accommodation in Hunsur in Karnataka, while Amal was found dead in a hotel room here, police said.

Ernakulam North police said Amal, who was working at the bank's branch here, had been staying in the city with his friends.

Police suspect that Amal, after learning about Anushree's death, checked into a lodge on Wednesday and died by suicide.

No suicide note was recovered, and the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths can be ascertained only after a detailed investigation, police said.

His mobile phone would also be subjected to further examination, they added.

Sources said Anushree's body was brought to her Kasaragod home after post-mortem and cremated on Wednesday evening.

Amal's post-mortem examination would be conducted later on Thursday, police said. PTI

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