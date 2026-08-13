Attack on Sukhbir Badal: Fadnavis orders probe

19:54

Badal was injured in a kirpan attack by a member of the Nihang order inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town.





The attack took place around 1.45 pm, following which he was rushed to hospital where he received two to three stitches on his right hand, police said.

Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police.





He directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack, they added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered a probe into the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded.Fadnavis called up Badal and enquired about his health, sources said.Condemning the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he spoke to Nanded SP and issued strict instructions regarding the investigation.The culprits responsible for this attack will face the strictest legal action and will not be spared under any circumstances, Shinde said.The deputy CM also said that he spoke to Badal's wife and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the phone and enquired about his health. --