Assam student body temporarily lifts economic blockade of Arunachal

22:56

Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam's Mising community, on Thursday night temporarily lifted the economic blockade of Arunachal Pradesh, giving a 48-hour ultimatum to nab the four accused in the August 10 firing incident and hand them over to Assam Police.



TMPK and other local groups on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade of Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the firing incident in which 12 indigenous people from Assam were injured.



After a series of talks, including with the Assam government and several civil society groups of Arunachal Pradesh, TMPK said that common people of the neighbouring state are not its target and it does not want any hardship for them due to the blockade.



"Following these discussions, assurances were given regarding immediate action on the core demands raised by TMPK. In view of these assurances and in consideration of the difficulties being faced by the common people, TMPK has decided to temporarily suspend the blockade," a statement signed by its president Tilak Doley and general secretary Sun Donyi Panging said.



TMPK this afternoon held a meeting with an Assam government delegation, led by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Border Protection & Development Minister Atul Bora, at the office of the Dhemaji district commissioner.



It was followed by a meeting at Likabali in Dhemaji, organised on the initiative of AdiSU and ABKYW of Arunachal Pradesh, and participated by representatives of TMPK, Galo Welfare Society, GYO, Galo Students' Union and ALSDSU.



Among the set of demands, TMPK named four accused of the firing incident and asked the authorities concerned to nab them within the next 48 hours.



According to the TMPK, the Assam government has assured it of taking necessary steps to permanently resolve the border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh at the earliest, while it demanded that any group or person coming to the state must follow the law of the land and will not be allowed to bring in arms while taking part in talks in Assam.



At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.



Along with TMPK, other local social groups like Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) and Takam Mising Mahila Kebang (TMMK) supported the blockade and stopped all vehicles, barring emergency services and school transportation, from coming or going to Arunachal Pradesh at the entry points. -- PTI