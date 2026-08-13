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Air India to conduct psychoactive substances test for pilots

Thu, 13 August 2026
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Air India, Air India Express has announced that they will conduct psychoactive substance tests for all pilots. Psychoactive substance testing for all Air India, AI Express pilots to start today after Phuket-Delhi flight pilot tested positive. 

The pilot-in-command of Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight, which lost 300 feet in altitude, tested positive for a psychoactive substance, reportedly marijuana.

The incident on August 4 involved an Airbus A320 with 145 people onboard, resulting in 20 passengers and four cabin crew members sustaining injuries.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has emphasised that aviation safety is the top priority and indicated a willingness to revise regulations concerning psychoactive substances if necessary.

Both pilots have been taken off the roster by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pending the investigation and confirmatory testing.

DGCA norms stipulate that a pilot testing positive for drugs is referred for rehabilitation, with subsequent violations leading to licence suspension or cancellation.

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