Air India Phuket-Delhi flight logged multiple hydraulic failures

09:22

A purported post-flight maintenance report for Air India flight AI2379 has revealed a series of technical warnings involving the aircraft's hydraulic systems, flight controls, and autopilot during its journey from Phuket to Delhi on August 4.



The report generated for Airbus A320 VT-EXO operating the flight lists repeated low-pressure alerts across the green, blue, and yellow hydraulic systems, along with low fluid levels in the yellow and blue reservoirs.



Autopilot disconnections were recorded twice. Other warnings included a left and right elevator flight control fault, engine anti-ice-related messages, and indications involving the right forward and aft emergency exit doors.



Failure messages on the report further flagged issues with the hydraulic system, an elevator computer, and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door/engine anti-ice valve system. -- ANI