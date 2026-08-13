Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight logged multiple hydraulic failures

Thu, 13 August 2026
Share:
09:22
image
A purported post-flight maintenance report for Air India flight AI2379 has revealed a series of technical warnings involving the aircraft's hydraulic systems, flight controls, and autopilot during its journey from Phuket to Delhi on August 4.

The report generated for Airbus A320 VT-EXO operating the flight lists repeated low-pressure alerts across the green, blue, and yellow hydraulic systems, along with low fluid levels in the yellow and blue reservoirs.

Autopilot disconnections were recorded twice. Other warnings included a left and right elevator flight control fault, engine anti-ice-related messages, and indications involving the right forward and aft emergency exit doors.

Failure messages on the report further flagged issues with the hydraulic system, an elevator computer, and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door/engine anti-ice valve system. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor
LIVE! Staying alive like this serves no purpose: J'khand protestor

Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, his hotel floor
Iran knew Trump's exact location in Turkey, his hotel floor

US intelligence agencies intercepted information indicating Iran had precise details of President Donald Trump's location in Ankara during a NATO summit, prompting a secretive departure due to a specific surface-to-air missile threat and...

Indian-origin boy kills family, had checked ChatGPT for ideas
Indian-origin boy kills family, had checked ChatGPT for ideas

A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with the shocking murders of his mother and younger brother in their Massachusetts home, following an investigation that revealed his online searches about family killings.

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Leh

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Leh in Ladakh early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km, with further details on damage or casualties pending.

'The Core Issue Was Chandrasekaran's Tenure'
'The Core Issue Was Chandrasekaran's Tenure'

'Chandrasekaran wanted a five-year extension, but the Tata Group has a policy of 65 years as the retirement age for its executive chairman.'