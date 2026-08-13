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​Markets end mixed amid geopolitical uncertainty

Thu, 13 August 2026
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Benchmark indices ended mixed on Thursday, with the Sensex rising nearly 114 points and the Nifty sliding over 40 points, as elevated crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty made investors cautious.

Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex end the session in the positive territory. The 30-share index settled 113.61 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 78,079.96. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,119.39 and a low of 77,665.89, gyrating 453.5 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was marginally down 40.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to end at 24,395.85, registering its third day of decline.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the winners.

ICICI Bank, Titan, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were among the major laggards. -- PTI

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