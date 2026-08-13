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14,000 sign petition against Priyanka's 'Gau Mutra Expert' remark

Thu, 13 August 2026
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V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras
V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras
A petition condemning the reported derogatory reference to V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gathered more than 14,000 verified signatures on Change.org.

As per the press note, the petition, launched on August 1, has rapidly become a significant expression of concern within the academic and scientific communities, receiving support from people across India's disciplines, institutions, and states.

Overseas Indian scientists from more than 38 countries have lent their support to the petition.

Addressed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, the petition strongly objects to the use of the expression "Gau Mutra Expert" in reference to Kamakoti during parliamentary proceedings.

The petition argues that such a personal and disparaging expression is neither legitimate political criticism nor reasoned debate, and that it undermines the dignity of an eminent scientist, educator, and the institution he leads.

Kamakoti has given distinguished contributions to computer architecture, cybersecurity, indigenous processor development through the SHAKTI project, digital technologies and national educational initiatives.

The petition emphasises that public discourse should recognise scholars for their academic and professional contributions rather than subject them to personal ridicule. -- ANI

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