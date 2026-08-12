Wrestler Babita Phogat welcomes baby girl on Shivratri

08:37

Veteran wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat has been blessed with a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri on Tuesday.



Sharing the news on X, Babita said the arrival of her daughter, whom she described as an embodiment of Goddess Parvati, has brought immense joy to her and her family.



Calling the birth an "invaluable blessing", Babita said the happiness of welcoming her daughter was beyond words and sought blessings from her followers for the newborn.



"Behold the grace of Mahadev--on the holy occasion of Shivratri, a little angel--a daughter embodying the spirit of Parvati--has arrived in my life. The joy of welcoming my daughter is an invaluable blessing for me and my family. This feeling and happiness are beyond words. I seek the blessings of you all!" Babita Phogat wrote on X.This is the second child of Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2021.



Babita married Vivek Suhag in 2019. A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she gained nationwide recognition after her life story inspired one of the characters in the Bollywood film Dangal.