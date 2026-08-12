Will reply tomorrow at 3 pm if...: Shah on students' protest

13:06

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including students' protests, and asked the opposition to let the House function.



Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Shah also asserted that he will give a reply to the debate and urged the opposition to give a notice to Lok Sabha speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 pm on Wednesday.



"We are ready to discuss all the issues in Parliament, including students' protests; let the House function," the home minister said.



"If opposition gives it in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm today, we can start a discussion at 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow," Shah said.



"If the discussion starts at 3 pm today, I will give a reply tomorrow at 3 pm," the home minister added. PTI