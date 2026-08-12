Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Will reply tomorrow at 3 pm if...: Shah on students' protest

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
13:06
image
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including students' protests, and asked the opposition to let the House function.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Shah also asserted that he will give a reply to the debate and urged the opposition to give a notice to Lok Sabha speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 pm on Wednesday.

"We are ready to discuss all the issues in Parliament, including students' protests; let the House function," the home minister said.

"If opposition gives it in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm today, we can start a discussion at 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow," Shah said.

"If the discussion starts at 3 pm today, I will give a reply tomorrow at 3 pm," the home minister added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul
LIVE! Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul

One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan
One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has issued a statement explaining his decision not to seek an extension beyond his current tenure, which ends on February 20, 2027, citing a lack of unanimous board support for his reappointment.

N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN
N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current term concludes on February 20, 2027. This decision follows a lack of unanimous board support for his extension, despite recommendations...

BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row
BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned following an uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory "lungiwala" remark against CPM's John Brittas. Brittas had moved a privilege motion, leading to a heated exchange and the Chairman...

TN urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota
TN urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted a resolution, moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging the Union government to permanently fix the Lok Sabha strength at 543 and implement 33 per cent women's reservation by 2029. The resolution...