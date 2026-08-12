Vyapam scam: 'Solver', candidate get 3-year jail term in impersonation case

19:44

A special court for Vyapam cases in Gwalior has sentenced a 'solver' and the original candidate to three years' rigorous imprisonment in an impersonation case linked to an examination conducted in Guna, officials said on Wednesday.



The court sentenced Amitesh and Vipin Kumar to three years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each, a CBI statement said.



According to the statement, the case was registered after a person appearing as Vipin Kumar was apprehended from the examination hall at the Government PG College in Guna, after the invigilator found that his appearance did not match the photograph on record.



During preliminary verification, the accused identified himself as Amitesh, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and confessed to impersonating the original candidate, Vipin Kumar, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.



The original FIR was registered on March 9, 2014, at the Cantonment police station in Guna on the complaint of the superintendent of the examination centre, it said.



The CBI re-registered the case on August 5, 2015, following orders of the Supreme Court in two writ petitions.



After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on October 6, 2016, against Amitesh, described as the 'solver', and Vipin Kumar. -- PTI