Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UP: Lawyer's body recovered from Ganga 2 days after wife found dead

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
16:24
image
The body of a 52-year-old lawyer was recovered from the Ganga in Ballia on Wednesday, two days after his wife's body was found in the same stretch of river, police said.

The lawyer, Om Prakash Dubey, and his wife, Indu Devi, had gone to the Ganga on Monday evening to collect water for 'jalabhishek' to Lord Shiva. 

They were not heard from thereafter, the police said.

Indu Devi's body was found near the Bayasi bridge in the Dubahar police station area on Monday night, following which police questioned her family members about her identity and circumstances.

The family told the police that she and Dubey had gone to the river together.

The police said they found Dubey's motorcycle near Shivramapur Ghat in the Ballia city Kotwali area.

An NDRF team and the police then launched a search operation in the Ganga to trace him.

"Om Prakash's body was recovered from Shivramapur Ghat on Wednesday afternoon," Dubahar SHO Anupam Jaiswal said. 

The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! All 3 charges proved against Justice Varma: Parl probe panel
LIVE! All 3 charges proved against Justice Varma: Parl probe panel

Chandrasekaran latest among Ratan Tata allies to step down
Chandrasekaran latest among Ratan Tata allies to step down

N Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek reappointment when his term as chairman of Tata Sons ends in February 2027 signals a significant shift in leadership amidst an ongoing power struggle and governance disputes within the Tata Group.

'Lungiwala Slur': Why Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down
'Lungiwala Slur': Why Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down

'Where is the official record? Media bytes are not parliamentary records. What matters is what is recorded on the floor of Parliament. I am not denying that we had a heated exchange.'

FCRA bill sent to JPC amid strong Oppn protests
FCRA bill sent to JPC amid strong Oppn protests

The Lok Sabha has referred the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member joint parliamentary committee for thorough scrutiny.

N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN
N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current term concludes on February 20, 2027. This decision follows a lack of unanimous board support for his extension, despite recommendations...