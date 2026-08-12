UP: Lawyer's body recovered from Ganga 2 days after wife found dead

16:24





They were not heard from thereafter, the police said.



Indu Devi's body was found near the Bayasi bridge in the Dubahar police station area on Monday night, following which police questioned her family members about her identity and circumstances.



The family told the police that she and Dubey had gone to the river together.



The police said they found Dubey's motorcycle near Shivramapur Ghat in the Ballia city Kotwali area.



An NDRF team and the police then launched a search operation in the Ganga to trace him.



"Om Prakash's body was recovered from Shivramapur Ghat on Wednesday afternoon," Dubahar SHO Anupam Jaiswal said.





The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem. -- PTI

The body of a 52-year-old lawyer was recovered from the Ganga in Ballia on Wednesday, two days after his wife's body was found in the same stretch of river, police said.The lawyer, Om Prakash Dubey, and his wife, Indu Devi, had gone to the Ganga on Monday evening to collect water for 'jalabhishek' to Lord Shiva.