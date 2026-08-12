Two Lakshadweep cops missing after boat accident near Suheli island

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Two Lakshadweep Police personnel have gone missing after a police boat met with an accident during an official patrol near Suheli, an uninhabited island in Lakshadweep, the police said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday when the boat, carrying three police personnel, was caught in strong waves and a sea whirlpool, according to officials.



Police Constable Nabeel K M, 34, a native of Kavaratti, and Police Constable Hidayathulla K C, 49, from Andrott, have been reported missing.



Official sources said the third personnel, Umar Farooq, a native of Amini Island, survived after swimming to safety.



He contacted senior police officials in Kavaratti soon after the incident and informed them about the accident, they said.



A large-scale search operation for the two missing personnel is underway. A helicopter has been deployed for the search, while three boats operated by local fishermen from Kavaratti have also headed towards the Suheli area, police said.



In an urgent notice, the Superintendent of Police, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, has requested the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, police forces in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, fishermen and members of the public to remain vigilant and provide any information that could help trace the missing personnel. -- PTI