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There was a threat...: Trump admits to switching planes

Wed, 12 August 2026
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US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that he secretly switched planes while returning from the NATO Summit in Turkiye last month, in the wake of a "threat" to him at the behest of the Secret Service and the military, shortly after a Washington Post report on the incident.

Speaking to the media, Trump said he followed what the Secret Service and military told him to do and got on to a different flight.

"It's only up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they'd like to do. I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say. I guess there was a threat out there. I get a lot of threats," the US President said.

The acknowledgement by President Trump comes after the Washington Post had reported that shortly after attending the NATO Summit in Turkiye on July 8, Trump took a secret flight out of the country amid a threat of an Iranian assassination attempt.

The mission, which was not reported earlier, was carried out unbeknownst to journalists and some White House staff members who believed they were on the same plane as President Trump, as per the material reviewed by the Washington Post, a US official familiar with the operation and another person with knowledge of the President's travel who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump added, "This one went over to England where it was shown to the soldiers and they stopped and we showed it to the soldiers. We did a switch over there. It was as per the military and I just have to do what they say."

According to corroborating material reviewed by the Washington Post and the US official, while Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in view of cameras, he was secretly shuttled out minutes later into a smaller plane- the Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck used typically to load meals and other supplies pre-flight.

To exit that plane without being seen, Trump and several aides stepped aboard an airport catering truck, which was elevated plane-side using hydraulics and positioned at a door on the opposite side of Air Force One's entrance, according to the U.S. official and other corroborating material reviewed by the Washington Post.

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