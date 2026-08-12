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Tata Group stocks fall amid Chandrasekaran's resignation

Wed, 12 August 2026
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Tata Group stocks fell on Wednesday, with TCS dropping nearly 6 per cent, after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services tanked 5.70 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles tumbled 4.11 per cent, Tata Consumer Products fell by 2.85 per cent, Tata Elxsi dipped 2.14 per cent, Tata Communications edged lower by 2 per cent, Tata Steel slipped 1.96 per cent and Titan skidded 1.66 per cent on the BSE.

Also, Tata Power declined 1.40 per cent, Indian Hotels Company went lower by 1.32 per cent and Trent skidded 0.89 per cent on the BSE.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 604.65 points to 77,544.63 during noon trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 192.05 points to 24,276.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending months of uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company. -- PTI

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