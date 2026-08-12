Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Suvendu orders arrests over derogatory Netaji remarks

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
19:47
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari./ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari./ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed the police to arrest those making derogatory comments on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and said the law is equal for MPs, MLAs and government officials.

The chief minister's direction to the police came days after BJP MP Nagendranath Roy, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, described Netaji as a "war criminal" and questioned his leadership and the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', Adhikari said that nobody would be spared, regardless of their political status or official identity.

"I have asked the police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks against Netaji on social media. Police have been directed to arrest those behind this," he said.

On whether police will take any action against Ananta Maharaj, Adhikari said, "I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suvendu orders arrests over derogatory Netaji remarks
LIVE! Suvendu orders arrests over derogatory Netaji remarks

Surrender illegal arms in 15 days or face action: Manipur CM
Surrender illegal arms in 15 days or face action: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has issued a 15-day ultimatum for the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms, warning of strict legal action against non-compliance. The appeal comes as part of ongoing efforts to restore...

Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to begin very soon: CJP
Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to begin very soon: CJP

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar' protest, alleging that the party faced pressure from the ruling BJP, including threats to hall owners, while trying to secure a venue for a...

Karnataka organisations divided over Cauvery water bandh call
Karnataka organisations divided over Cauvery water bandh call

A call for a strike by the Federation of Kannada organisations against the CWMA's directive to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has seen mixed support, with many groups offering only moral backing while essential services and schools...

Tata power struggle deepens as Chandra, other Ratan Tata allies step away
Tata power struggle deepens as Chandra, other Ratan Tata allies step away

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, announced he would not seek reappointment when his term ends in February 2027, following a series of departures by senior figures closely associated with former chairman Ratan Tata, including...