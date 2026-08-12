Shah to move motion to send FCRA bill to JPC

14:13





And that in order to constitute a sitting of the Joint Committee, the quorum shall be, as near as may be, one-third of the total number of Members of the Joint Committee; that the Committee shall make a report to this House by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026.





And that in other respect, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of this House relating to Parliamentary Committees shall apply with such variations and modifications as the Speaker may make; and that this House recommends to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do join the said Joint Committee and communicate to this House names of the Members to be appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee.



The Central Government is expected to move a motion in Parliament today to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) at 2 PM, sources said on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, on the demand to send the FCRA Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It should be sent."



The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country and seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.



The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration of Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force.



Both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were adjourned till 2 pm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the motion that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha.