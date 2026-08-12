Sensex falls 188 pts amid elevated crude oil prices





Chandrasekaran, 63, has spent 40 years with the Tata Group, which includes his stint as TCS CEO from 2009 to 2017.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped by 35.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 24,435.95.



Among Sensex shares, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Infosys were the major losers. -- PTI

During the day, it tumbled 656.32 points, or 0.83 percent, to 77,497.93 but recovered some of the losses in the closing session.Index major TCS dropped by 3.71 percent after N Chandrasekaran announced that he will step down as chairman of group holding company Tata Sons when his current term ends in February 2027.