Senior citizens injured in Mumbai garden structure collapse

19:15

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Some senior citizens were injured when an open-sided structure in a public garden in Mumbai's Sion area collapsed on Wednesday evening, officials said.



Local people rescued the injured persons after the gazebo in Mala Garden, located opposite T/18 building in Pratiksha Nagar, collapsed at around 4.45 pm.



Personnel from the Fire Brigade, Mumbai police, ambulances and other agencies rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident.



A gazebo- an open-sided outdoor structure featuring a solid roof- provides a sheltered, shaded space with clear views of the surroundings.



Some locals alleged that the structure collapsed due to vibrations caused by ongoing piling work for construction of a new building adjoining the garden, claiming at least eight to 10 senior citizens were injured.



Some of the senior citizens, sitting inside the gazebo, suffered head injuries. All the injured were rushed to hospital.



The locals also alleged that some buildings in the area had developed cracks due to vibrations from the piling work. -- PTI