Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Senior citizens injured in Mumbai garden structure collapse

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
19:15
File image
File image
Some senior citizens were injured when an open-sided structure in a public garden in Mumbai's Sion area collapsed on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Local people rescued the injured persons after the gazebo in Mala Garden, located opposite T/18 building in Pratiksha Nagar, collapsed at around 4.45 pm.

Personnel from the Fire Brigade, Mumbai police, ambulances and other agencies rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident.

A gazebo- an open-sided outdoor structure featuring a solid roof- provides a sheltered, shaded space with clear views of the surroundings.

Some locals alleged that the structure collapsed due to vibrations caused by ongoing piling work for construction of a new building adjoining the garden, claiming at least eight to 10 senior citizens were injured.

Some of the senior citizens, sitting inside the gazebo, suffered head injuries. All the injured were rushed to hospital.

The locals also alleged that some buildings in the area had developed cracks due to vibrations from the piling work. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suvendu orders arrests over derogatory Netaji remarks
LIVE! Suvendu orders arrests over derogatory Netaji remarks

Surrender illegal arms in 15 days or face action: Manipur CM
Surrender illegal arms in 15 days or face action: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has issued a 15-day ultimatum for the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms, warning of strict legal action against non-compliance. The appeal comes as part of ongoing efforts to restore...

Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to begin very soon: CJP
Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to begin very soon: CJP

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a 'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar' protest, alleging that the party faced pressure from the ruling BJP, including threats to hall owners, while trying to secure a venue for a...

Karnataka organisations divided over Cauvery water bandh call
Karnataka organisations divided over Cauvery water bandh call

A call for a strike by the Federation of Kannada organisations against the CWMA's directive to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has seen mixed support, with many groups offering only moral backing while essential services and schools...

Tata power struggle deepens as Chandra, other Ratan Tata allies step away
Tata power struggle deepens as Chandra, other Ratan Tata allies step away

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, announced he would not seek reappointment when his term ends in February 2027, following a series of departures by senior figures closely associated with former chairman Ratan Tata, including...