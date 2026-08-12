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Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to start very soon: CJP

Wed, 12 August 2026
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Practical knowledge of the Marathi language has been made mandatory for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra, including those operating app-based cabs, with the state government warning of strict penalties for non-compliance.

The new directive, announced by Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday, has been formalised through the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which introduce more explicit language requirements into the existing 1989 framework.

Under the amended rules, drivers who fail to demonstrate a working knowledge of Marathi could face a three-month suspension of their driving license authorisation. 

Repeated violations may lead to the permanent cancellation of their permits.

"These amendments remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of practical Marathi for passenger-vehicle drivers clearer. Practical knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand their concerns, and ensure a safe and convenient journey," minister Sarnaik said.

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