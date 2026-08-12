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Row erupts over 'shuddhikaran' after Kharge's rally in Haldwani

Wed, 12 August 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge./AICC/ANI Photo
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge./AICC/ANI Photo
A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and the Congress here on Wednesday over a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony held at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 8.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal alleged that the 'Shri Ram Sena' group that performed the ceremony was associated with the BJP, a charge vehemently denied by the saffron party.

Godiyal claimed that the ritual was performed because Kharge belongs to the Dalit community, and accused the BJP of creating divisions in society in the name of caste.

Describing the ritual as a crime against humanity, the state Congress chief claimed that this highlighted the "fundamental difference in ideology between the Congress and the BJP".

He also questioned the Nainital senior superintendent of police for not taking action against the right-wing group.

The BJP, however, denied any ties to the group, and accused the Congress of maligning the saffron party for political gain. -- PTI

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